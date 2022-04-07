Poetry daily poem tender advertises the University of Debrecen and National Library

On the occasion of Hungarian Poetry Day, the University of Debrecen and National Library (DEENK) is organizing its competition as a poet. There are six ex libris on offer, one of which the organizers are waiting for the poems until April 10th.

The Day of Hungarian Poetry has been celebrated in Hungary since April 11, 1964, on the birthday of Attila József. On this occasion, the Hungarian lira is honored with literary lectures, book presentations, poetry meetings, and poetry competitions throughout the country. DEENK has been joining the initiative for years, and this year the applicants can get answers from six ex libris to write a poem.

The employees of DEENK are waiting for the completed works at the e-mail address komunikacio@lib.unideb.hu, which will be judged and awarded to the best by a jury of four. The authors of the best works can receive a gift package, which of course includes books.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, April 10 at midnight.

Those who are interested in poetry will be able to read the winning works on April 11, written on the glass walls of the Life Sciences Library in University Square.

hiek.unideb.hu