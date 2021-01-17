The Elite Club of Neuroscience

In cooperation with leading universities from seven countries, the University of Debrecen has established a consortium for the development of neuroscience. The opening ceremony of NeurotechEU was held on 16th December, 2020 with about a thousand participants.

The consortium, established early November for the development of neuroscience in a broad sense, is comprised of highly prestigious universities like the Karolinska Institutet (Sweden), the University of Bonn (Germany), the Radboud University (the Netherland), and the University of Oxford (UK). The organisation has received EUR 5 million from the Erasmus+ programme for three years, primarily for coordinating their related academic programmes.

The opening event was held on 16 December in the form of an online conference with almost 1,000 participants, including representatives, teachers and students of the universities involved. The language of the event was English.

– We will mainly discuss details of the cooperation and the framework of academic programmes. Hopefully, these will serve as a basis for research projects and financing opportunities in the future. Zoltán Molnár, teacher of the University of Oxford will give a presentation on the early stages of brain development – said József Tőzsér, vice rector for health industry innovation and education development of UD to unideb.hu before the event.

The professor highlighted that besides doctors and pharmacists, researchers working in the fields of artificial intelligence, humanities, arts, music therapy, and painting as well as university students may be involved in the project.

– We would also like to achieve that all universities involved recognize each other’s degrees – said József Tőzsér.

Vice rector Tőzsér noted that in addition to teachers and students, NeurotechEU also wishes to reach the whole society, the elderly and the youth alike. Already over a hundred research institutes, companies, municipalities, as well as governmental organisations and NGOs have joined the project.

The University of Debrecen is planning to continue the programme until 2040.



