UD Among the Best in Eastern Europe

The University of Debrecen is among the best 40 higher education institutions in the Emerging Europe and Central Asia Region category of the QS World University Rankings. UD has also made progress in the RUR thematic rankings, and continues to be in the top 250 in the Green Metric rank list.

UD has been ranked 39 in the Emerging Europe and Central Asia region by the QS World University Rankings. The prestigious UK-based organisation evaluated 400 universities this time. UD has made progress by all indicators, compared to its previous scores.

The list is based on ten factors, including academic recognition (30%), employer recognition (20%), teacher/student ratio (10%), publications per teacher/researcher (10%), international research programmes (10%), web influence based on the Webometrics rank list (5%), number of PhD students (5), number of references to publications (5%), ratio of foreign teachers (2.5%,) and ratio of foreign students (2.5%).

The UI GreenMetric World University Rankings has just been published. UD is ranked 236 in the list of the Universitas Indonesia, which is based on the sustainability of universities.

Round University Ranking (RUR) published its new thematic rank lists last week. According to the assessment of the Moscow-based independent organisation, UD has moved up to 434 in the category of humanities from last year’s 437, and to 531 from 559 in the category of social sciences both lists containing 700 universities.

UD has maintained its position in the Times Higher Education global rank list. It has been ranked 801–1000 in the World University Rankings 2021, with major progress in the category of teaching, moving up from 936 to 330, and a slight improvement in the categories of industrial income and international relations.

Press Office

unideb.hu