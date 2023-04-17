The internationally recognized expert of the University of Debrecen has passed away

Chemist Katalin E. Kövér, a regular member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA), died on Saturday at the age of 66, the academy announced.

Katalin E. Kövér was one of the most successful, internationally recognized and prominent authorities in spectroscopic structure research, the focus of her research was on the structure discovery of biologically important oligopeptides, carbohydrates and antibiotics.

She was born in Debrecen and continued her university studies there. In 1988, she became a candidate of chemical sciences, in 2002 she became a doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, then in 2013 she was elected a corresponding member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and in 2019 she was elected a regular member. She worked at Lajos Kossuth University and the University of Debrecen all her life.

As a guest professor, she regularly taught abroad – in Spain, Sweden, France and the United States -, organized international conferences, was a member of the organizing committee, and supported the work of several leading scientific journals as a regular reviewer.

Her work was recognized in 1986 with the László Erdey Award, in 1998 with the Széchenyi Professorial Scholarship, in 2010 with the Bruckner Győző Award, and in 2022 she was awarded the Officer’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit (civilian section).

debreceninap.hu

Photo: MTA