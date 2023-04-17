Karina Kecskés from Debrecen broke several national records at the weightlifting European Championships

What results!

The competitions of the adult weightlifting European Championships in Yerevan have begun, where Karina Kecskés, a competitor of FISZEJ SE in Debrecen, has already made history by starting among the “big ones”.

Her father and also her coach, however, provided other great news:

Karina won the shot put in the 55-kilogram category of Group B, and finished fourth in the split and third overall.
He broke two new junior divisional highs: 72 kg and 74 kg.

She set a new national record in the shot put with 95 kg and 169 kg in the all-around.

The weightlifting champion from Debrecen makes history

 

Karina Kecskés from Debrecen broke several national records at the weightlifting European Championships

