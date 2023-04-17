Train and bus travel will be free during the Pope’s visit

The MÁV-Volán group and GYSEV provide free travel to events related to the visit of Pope Francis, MÁV announced.



According to the information, the MÁV-Volán group and GYSEV will provide free travel from anywhere in the country to the capital for the event to be held on April 29 at the Papp László Sports Arena, as well as for pilgrims coming to and returning from the Holy Mass in Budapest’s Kossuth Square on April 30. for.

The exemption applies to 2nd class carriages of MÁV-START Zrt. and GYSEV Zrt.’s scheduled services, as well as Volánbusz Zrt.’s scheduled services. At the same time, the passenger must pay any surcharges, as well as the price difference for the 1st class, says the announcement.

It is not necessary to redeem a registration ticket for free travel, the relevant transport service providers will continuously inform the passengers about the additional technical details, MÁV informed.

Pope Francis will come on April 28-30.

debreceninap.hu