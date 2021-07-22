SMEs in Focus of 2021-2027 Smart Specialisation Strategy, Says Ministry

The Smart Specialisation Strategy (S3) adopted by the government for the period 2021-2027 puts the corporate sector in its focus and is aimed at supporting and enhancing the productivity of SMEs, the innovation and technology ministry said.

The strategy identifies priority areas of support which include agriculture and food production, health care, digitalisation of the economy, creative industries, energy, services and cutting-edge technologies, the ministry said in a statement. The coronavirus epidemic has shown the vast potential in the Hungarian SME sector. A continued support must be provided to ensure a stable operation of SMEs, which employ more than two thirds of Hungarian workers, it said. “We are working to make Hungary one of the major innovators in Europe by 2030 by increasing the efficiency of the corporate sector,” the statement quoted State Secretary for Innovation József Bódis as saying.

hungarymatters.hu