Government allocates additional HUF 15 billion for medical equipment

The government has earmarked more than 15 billion forints (EUR 43m) for the purchase of additional medical equipment as part of protection measures against the novel coronavirus epidemic in Hungary.

The amount will be used by the State Health-Care Supply Centre (ÁEEK) for the purchase and distribution of stocks under the supervision of the operative board in charge of coordinating measures in connection with the virus, according to a decree published in Magyar Közlöny, the government gazette, on Tuesday.

MTI