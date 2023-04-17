Two cars collided on Sunday in Debrecen, on Nagyerdei körút

According to the photo, the accident happened in the area of the Clinics. Professional firefighters from Debrecen inspected the cars and de-energized them. No one was injured in the accident.

During the weekend, the experts of disaster management were alerted for several technical rescues, reported fire chief lieutenant Nóra Papp-Kunkli.

A tree branch split on Friday morning in Balmazújváros, on Semsey Andor Street. The branch posed a danger to traffic, so the city’s firefighters cut it with a motorized chainsaw.

On Friday afternoon, five cars collided on highway number 47, near Debrecen. Professional firefighters from Debrecen inspected the vehicles and de-energized one of them. No one was injured in the accident.

On Saturday evening, a car crashed into a tree in Dózsa György Street in Berettyóújfalu. The professional firefighters from Berettíóújfalu went to inspect the vehicle and de-energized it. Two people were traveling in the car, they were taken to the hospital by the ambulance service.

 

