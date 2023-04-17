The famous Irish rock band The Script shared the sad news on Friday that the band’s guitarist Mark Sheehan has passed away.

The news of his death was announced on the Irish band’s official Facebook page on Friday, two weeks after the band’s last concert, Index wrote based on the Daily Mail article.

In their announcement, they wrote that

much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

The guitarist was 46 years old. He lived in America with his three children and his wife.

The Script band was founded by Mark Sheehan back in 2001 with singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in Dublin. Sheehan’s name is associated with such hits as The Man Who Can’t be Moved, For The First Time or the song Hall of Fame below.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Facebook/thescript