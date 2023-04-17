An underpass is being closed – the Auchan bus in Debrecen will be running on a diversion route from today

From the start of operations on Monday until the closure of operations on May 7, construction work will be carried out in the Kócsag utca underpass located in front of the Auchan department store, therefore Auchan customer flights traveling towards Nagyállomás will travel on a diversion route until the works are completed, DKV reported in a statement.

The diversion route of A1 buses in the direction of Nagyállomás:

Auchan department store – Kócsag utca – Kishatár utca – Balmazújvárosi út – original route

Due to the diversion, no stopping place will be missed.

debreceninap.hu