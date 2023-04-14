Maintenance works at the Kishátár út and Nagymacs railway crossings

Under the construction of V-Híd Zrt., maintenance works will be carried out in accordance with the schedule of DKV Zrt. at the Kishátár út and Nagymacs út (continuation of Kastélykert utca) railway crossings of the Debrecen-Füzesabony railway line. During the works, the crossings will be closed in full width for technical reasons!

At the Kishátár út railroad crossing, the work is expected to take place between April 17, 2023 (Monday) 11:00 p.m. and April 18, 2023 (Tuesday) 4:30 a.m. The accessibility of the area will be ensured by the routes Balmazújvárosi út – service road next to the main road – Hegedű utca – Házgyár utca – Kishátár út and the Auchan roundabout – Kócsag utca – Kishátár út.

At the railroad crossing on the road leading to Nagymacs, the contractor is expected to carry out the works between April 19, 2023 (Wednesday) 11:00 p.m. and April 20, 2023 (Thursday) 4:30 a.m. The accessibility of the area will be ensured on the stabilized dirt road between the Nagymacs district and highway No. 33 as part of the railway modernization works.

Debrecen City Hall