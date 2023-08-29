A gas line caught fire near a social home in Balmazújváros

A fire broke out in a poultry farm on the outskirts of Balmazújváros, on the Nagyhát ranch, the disaster management announced.

The professional firefighters of Debrecen, Hajdúszoboszló and Hajdúböszörmény, and the municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros, as well as the disaster prevention operations service, were alerted to the scene. The unit works together with partner authorities on site. Seclusion was ordered in the nearby institution for the duration of the works.

Péter Hegedüs, the mayor of Balmazújváros, informed on his Facebook page that a gas line caught fire at the chicken farm. The residents of the nearby social home are not in immediate danger, but they are prepared for possible evacuation.

(Debreceni Nap)