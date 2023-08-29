The heat-blocking front is approaching with intense thunderstorms, then it can reach the eastern part of the country

The National Meteorological Service warns of the formation of more violent thunderstorms, violent thunderstorms may develop in the western half of the country on Monday and in the northeastern counties on Tuesday, which may be accompanied by stormy winds and hail.

In the forecast of the meteorological service, it was written that on the first day of the week, the development of more intense thunderstorms should be expected in the counties of Baranya, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Somogy, Tolna, Vas, Veszprém and Zala, therefore a second-degree (orange) warning was issued for these counties. Stronger thunderstorms are to be expected in the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Nógrád, Pest and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg on Tuesday.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms are not likely in the country until late Monday afternoon. After that, first in the Transdanubia region, in the central part of the country from the late evening hours, and then from dawn in other parts of the country, with the exception of the northeastern counties, more and more thunderstorms may develop, usually accompanied by stormy, gusts of 60-90 kilometers per hour, hail and intense precipitation. Thunderstorms are expected to reach the northeastern part of the country on Tuesday afternoon.

