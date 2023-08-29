The police rescued a woman from a burning house in Hajdúnánás

A fire broke out in a room of a house with a garden in Hajdúnánás on Saturday, August 26, 2023, around 5 p.m., the police informed.

Several police units immediately rushed to the scene and learned that a woman was most likely inside the property. Ensign Imre Pusztai, accident scene investigator, and Sergeant János Tóth, district commissioner, did not hesitate, they immediately entered the smoke-filled room, looked for the 37-year-old woman, and then helped her out to the yard.

In the meantime, the employees of the emergency service took the woman to the hospital, and the firefighters put the flames under control.