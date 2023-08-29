In July, rents increased by 1.9 percent compared to the previous month

Offered apartment rents both nationally and in Budapest increased by 1.9 percent in July compared to the previous month – according to the rent index of the Central Statistical Office (KSH) and ingtalan.com.

According to data published on the KSH website, rents in July rose by 13 percent nationally and by 14 percent in the capital, and by 92 and 84 percent compared to 2015, respectively.

Between January and July of this year, 56 percent of the advertisements taken into account were in the capital city, 29 percent in the county, and 13 percent in the non-county city. The floor area of the apartments advertised for sale was 55 square meters on average in Budapest, 58 square meters in county towns, and 67 square meters in smaller settlements.

Nationally, 92 percent of the observed advertisements were for apartments in multi-apartment buildings, and the remaining 8 percent were single-family houses. In the first seven months of the year, 42 percent of the advertisements in the capital, and 43 percent nationally, came from private individuals, according to the KSH website.

In the statement sent by ingtalan.com to MTI on Monday, László Balogh, the leading economic expert of the real estate advertising portal, noted that in addition to demand, supply also increased dynamically in this year’s sublet season. Before the point limits were announced, there were 11,500 apartments and houses on offer, and at the end of August, there were almost 14,000, which is an increase of almost 20 percent. Average rents in Budapest amounted to HUF 230,000 at the end of August, compared to HUF 240,000 a month earlier.

The expert added that the cheapest district in Budapest is the XXI. district, where the average rent was HUF 160,000 at the end of August, while the most expensive apartments – for an average of HUF 320,000 – are offered by the owners in District V.

The total average rent in the county seats was HUF 140,000. Debrecen, Veszprém and Győr are the most expensive, the average rent in these cities is HUF 160-180 thousand. Among the cheapest are Miskolc, Salgótarján and Békéscsaba, the latter of which are characterized by an average rent of 100,000 forints – read the statement of ingtalan.com.

(MTI)