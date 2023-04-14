The doctor from Debrecen who accepted bribes from his patients on several occasions may go to prison for years

The Debrecen Court of Justice is holding a preparatory session in the case of the two defendants, against whom the prosecution brought charges for the crime of accepting a bribe committed in a business-like manner by a person entitled to take independent action and for other crimes.

According to the indictment, the accused specialist doctor was responsible for directing and controlling the activities of the doctors and workers of the health organizational unit, ordering the daily medical treatment of patients, scheduling surgery appointments, and issuing final reports in addition to patient care. The other defendant in the case was also in a health service relationship when the crimes were committed, he worked as an assistant to his co-defendant. In the period between October 1, 2021 and January 28, 2022, the accused doctor took a total of four different amounts of cash and other gifts from three patients and one patient’s relative.

The accused specialist doctor accepted an illegal advantage for health care – booking an operation, performing an examination – that was financed by the National Health Insurance Fund.

On one occasion, the accused specialist doctor handed five thousand forints from the cash he had received in an envelope from one of the patients to the assistant’s co-accused, who accepted it.

With this behavior, the defendants violated the relevant provisions of the Health Act, the Hungarian Medical Chamber and the Hungarian Chamber of Health Professionals’ Code of Ethics.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County proposed a 5-year prison sentence for the first-rate defendant, and a 1-year prison sentence for the second-rate defendant – suspended for a 3-year probationary period – if they confess at the preparatory meeting and waive their right to a trial. In addition, the prosecution proposed the imposition of a fine for both defendants and with regard to the specialist, it proposed that the court prohibit him from practicing public affairs for 5 years and from practicing medicine for 3 years.

debreceninap.hu