A pregnant woman was raped by a reserve soldier – he was sentenced in Debrecen

On Thursday, the military council of the Debrecen Court sentenced the reservist who committed a sexual crime in Miskolc to the detriment of a pregnant woman to a non-judicial six-year prison term for the crime of sexual violence.

Dénes Dobó, the spokesman of the court, wrote in a statement sent to MTI: the former volunteer area defense section leader was banned from exercising public affairs for six years as a secondary punishment, and the man must also pay criminal costs of more than HUF 3.7 million.

The operative part of the judgment was announced publicly by the president of the military council, Major László Szilvási, but the reasoning was already given in a closed hearing.

The public was excluded for moral reasons and to protect the victim participating in the proceedings. In this case, the interest in protecting the human dignity and personal rights of the victim of the criminal case exceeded the public interest in the publicity of the proceedings – the spokesperson explained the reasons for the closed hearing in his statement.

The court’s decision is not final.

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office announced an appeal for aggravation.

The defendant and his defense lawyer filed an appeal for a reduced sentence. The criminal proceedings continue before the military council of the Capital Court.

The court maintained the defendant’s arrest until the case was finally adjudicated at the second instance. The prosecutor, the accused and his defense have taken note of this decision, so it is final – said Dénes Dobó.

