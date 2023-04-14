Picnic benches were handed over to Károli Gáspár utca in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Two picnic benches, four bike racks and a selective waste collector consisting of three units were added to the green area along Károli Gáspár Street in Debrecen on April 13, municipal representative Erzsébet Katona reported on her social media page.

According to the politician, the novelties were placed in order to provide the best possible opportunity and comfort for the rest time to be spent outdoors.

