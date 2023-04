Dekert employees planted red maple saplings on Kishátár Street in Debrecen on Wednesday. A group photo was taken and the political shoveling was also captured. This time Diána Széles stood at the end of the shovel.



His post shows that the work is part of the spring tree-planting program. A new row of trees was created on Kishátár Street, making the environment more beautiful and livable, according to the politician’s social media page.

deróbreceninap.hu