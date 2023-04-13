A man wanted to smuggle cocaine into Hungary in a movie-like way – video

Employees of the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) found almost one kilogram of cocaine in the body cavity of a man from Sierra Leone at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport

The passenger came from Eindhoven and entered the country through the green corridor. When the tax inspectors searched the man’s luggage and clothes, they found no drug-suspicious substance, but based on the passenger’s behavior, they suspected that he might have hidden drugs in his body cavity, so he was taken to the hospital for a CT scan.

The X-ray examination revealed 35 capsules in the man’s alimentary canal, from which a total of approximately one kilogram of cocaine with a black market value of more than HUF 28 million was found. NAV employees confiscated the drugs and filed a report with the Airport Police Directorate.

NAV