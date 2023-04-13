The city donated seeds and seedlings to the cultivators of the Tócóskert Community Garden

Mayor László Papp handed over 100 strawberry seedlings, chives, and several packets of mixed seeds (radish, lettuce, beetroot) to gardeners living in the housing estate on April 12, 2023.

There are currently three community gardens in Debrecen, with a total of 40 raised beds, in which nearly 100 individuals can garden. The first community garden was created in the Vénkert by the municipality in 2020, and a year later it won the title of “Hungary’s most beautiful community kitchen garden”. Later, in the Újkert and the Tócóskert, the municipality created a fenced area similar to the one in the Vénkert, in which the people living nearby can grow vegetables and fruits. Since autumn, 28 individuals and families have been able to take care of their crops in the vegetable gardens behind the block under Derék utca 38.

After handing over the seedlings and seeds, Mayor László Papp said: the initiative has become very popular, there is a huge demand for raised beds, so they want to expand the recently handed over Tócóskert garden, but the municipality also plans to create new ones in other locations.

Debrecen City Hall

Pictures: Debreceni Nap