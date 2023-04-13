An elderly man was rescued from a burning house by the police in Debrecen-Józsa

Debrecen district commissioners helped the pensioner in trouble.

On the morning of April 12, 2023, the emergency call center was notified that a fire had broken out in a property in Józsa. The police arrived on the scene within minutes. Several rooms of the building burned in their entirety and the roof structure also caught fire. The three in uniform did not hesitate, they entered the house, where they found an old man. The pensioner was taken out into the yard, at a safe distance from the flames.

After that, one of the district commissioners ran back to the house, made sure that no one was on the property, and took out a gas bottle from one of the rooms.

The police handed the man over to the emergency services.

