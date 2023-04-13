Mathias Corvinus Collegium welcomes applications from primary and secondary school students from April

Mathias Corvinus Collegium’s (MCC) program for elementary and high school students is once again accepting applications for “open, curious” students who are interested in useful study materials and exciting community programs.

MCC wrote that MCC’s young talent program and high school program are already available in 15 cities in Hungary, and interested students are waiting for applications in 10 more centers in the Carpathian Basin. Applications for the free courses of the talent management programs, which can be taken after school, are open until June 18 in the high school program and June 30 in the young talent program for Hungarian elementary and high school students from abroad.

Regarding talent training, it was reported that the young talent program is an element of MCC’s training system that appeals to the youngest, which helps the development of children with outstanding abilities at an early stage of their lives. From the age of fifth grade, it offers practice-oriented talent training based on experiential pedagogy methodology.

According to the information, students admitted to the high school program can choose from the four- or eight-week e-learning courses according to their interests. The range of topics offered includes modern history, economics, psychology, law, and literature, as well as a writing skills development course in Hungarian and English.

In addition to the online training, two personal skill-building days are held every month, when students can attend presentations by well-known experts, as well as communication and reasoning techniques and learning methodology pieces of training to help their development. Starting last academic year, in addition to e-learning courses, personal learning and community-building opportunities are available at all training locations, and professional club afternoons are also organized for students on a weekly basis. In addition, English and German language courses are available, the most important of which is the development of speaking skills.

They also mentioned that MCC’s high school scholarship program helps the development of innovative and creative high school students interested in social sciences, “researching the problems of the present and future”. In the program, which can be applied for from April 17 to May 31, 25 successful applicants can conduct independent research related to social sciences for 10 months.

In addition to expanding and deepening professional knowledge, the MCC called the goal of the scholarship program to prepare students for their university years, for later participation in academic life, and for lifelong learning.

The written summary reminded me: MCC, which is 27 years old this year, is the country’s largest talent care institution, whose high school program has been operating successfully for more than fifteen years, and its young talent program is for the seventh year. 1,575 upper elementary school students and about 3,500 high school students started this school year with them – they wrote, also referring to the fact that the talent management programs are available in 14 other settlements in Hungary in addition to the capital, including Győr, Debrecen, Szeged, Szombathely and Szekszárd. More than eight hundred Hungarian students from Transylvania participate in the training courses, which have also been operating in Transylvania since 2013, but students from the Highlands, Vojvodina and now Transcarpathia can also apply for the high school program. In recent years, the number of participants has steadily increased, and MCC wants to maintain this trend in the future, which expects the participation of about 5,000 high school and 3,000 upper elementary school students in the coming years.

The goal of the MCC is to implement the talent development of about 10,000 students in 35 settlements in the Carpathian Basin within a few years, they wrote.

