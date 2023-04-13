The theater will play the main role in Debrecen in the next two months

Those interested can see more than 70 performances as part of the 10th Theater Olympiad in Debrecen, as the World Puppetry Meeting, the National Theater Meeting and the AITA/IATA International Amateur Theater Festival will be organized under the auspices of the large-scale event in May and June, the 10th Theater Olympiad said. At the press conference of the Theater Olympiad in Debrecen.

István Puskás (Fidesz-KDNP), deputy mayor responsible for culture in Debrecen, said: the Theater Olympiad joins Debrecen’s theater culture to a very important international event, in which the region can also get involved. “The event brings the best of theater performances not only to the residents of the city but also to the residents of the surrounding settlements,” he added.

Attila Vidnyánszki, the general director of the National Theatre, the artistic director of the 10th Theater Olympics, highlighted that the Olympics is currently the biggest theater event in the world: in 58 countries, 400 companies come to Hungary with 750 performances.

He added: the goal was to make the event not only focused on Budapest but to be a celebration of the stone theater, so anyone can appear at the festival in all kinds of genres, from barn theaters to amateur theaters to children’s theater.

Péter Gemza, the director of the Csokonai Theatre, indicated: the public can see 25 performances between May 11 and June 16 in Debrecen. In connection with the theme of the Olympics, the Wanda Siemaszkova Theater will present the Master and Margarita from Poland, the Northern Theater of Szatmárném will present Rasputin, and the Csokonai Theater will appear in the program with its performance of The Finale, which will be joined by the 22 theaters of the country in the National Theater with 22 more productions. In a meeting.

János Pályi, the artistic director of the World Puppet Art Meeting, explained that the troupes of all 12 cities with county rights were approached and they all joined the Olympics. Nationally, those interested can thus see 332 performances by 57 domestic and 53 foreign troupes, who come from 24 countries on 4 continents.

Anikó Asbóth, president of the Association of Hungarian Puppeteers and director of the Vojtina Puppet Theater in Debrecen, added: 34 performances will be presented in the city over five weekends between May 8 and June 24.

János Regős, president of the Hungarian Theater Association, presented the programs of the AITA/IATA International Amateur Theater Festival at the press conference. He pointed out that 12 performances are coming to Debrecen from, among others, Japan, Finland, France or Morocco. Theater lovers can watch the performances in their original language between June 19 and 25.

It was said at the press conference: in addition to theater performances, the participants also organize workshops and professional presentations. Information about the programs can be found on the szinhaz.org page.

MTI