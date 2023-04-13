DKV put ten new Mercedes buses in traffic

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on DKV put ten new Mercedes buses in traffic

DKV Zrt.’s fleet replacement until the end of 2024 has reached its next stop. On February 8, 2023, the Company put 9 new, single Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses into circulation, and then on April 12, 10.

A total of 39 of the completely low-floor Mercedes-Benz Conecto solo buses will arrive in Debrecen this year. Starting today, the three-door, 12-meter buses, powered by EURO6 diesel engines, are air-conditioned, equipped with free WiFi and an external-internal acoustic passenger information system. They have a spacious interior, 80 standing and 27 seats.

At the same time as the new vehicles are put into service, DKV Zrt. continuously withdraws Volvo buses from public transport. By modernizing the vehicle fleet, emissions can be further reduced in our city.

 

DKV

