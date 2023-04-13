Spar has withdrawn rice contaminated with insects

Due to insect contamination, Spar Hungary has withdrawn its one-kilogram long-grain rice product from the market, the National Food Chain Safety Authority (Nébih) announced on its website.

The agency asked customers not to consume S-Budget “A” quality long-grain rice with a quality preservation date of January 11, 2024, batch number L0802231.

Nébih indicated on its website that the product can be returned to Spar stores until mid-May, and the price of the product will be refunded.

The recall only applies to the product identified with the above data, the statement emphasized.

MTI