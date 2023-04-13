In Debrecen, the concentration of Covid-19 hereditary material in the wastewater continues to rise

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in wastewater continues to rise, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website on Thursday.

They wrote: in the 14th week, compared to the previous week, the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in the wastewater continued to increase.

Three-quarters of the samples are characterized by a rising trend, while a smaller part is characterized by stagnation, they added.

Notice: an upward trend is typical in Békéscsaba, Budapest, the agglomeration settlements around Budapest, Debrecen, Eger, Pécs, Salgótarján, Székesfehérvár, Szekszárd, Szolnok, Szombathely, Tatabánya, Veszprém and Zalaegerszeg.

According to the NNK, the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in the wastewater can be classified as “high” in Pécs and Salgótarján, “moderate” in Kecskemét, and “elevated” in the other investigated locations.

6 million 422 thousand were vaccinated, 447 were infected with the new coronavirus and 17 died

The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus is 6,422,183, of which 6,210,146 have received the second, 3,905,237 the third, and 425,410 have already received the fourth vaccination, the Coronavirus Press Center announced last week’s aggregate data on Thursday.

In the announcement, it was written: in the previous week, 447 new infected people were confirmed, thus increasing the number of identified infected people to 2,200,211 since the beginning of the epidemic.

Last week, 17, mostly elderly, chronic patients died, bringing the number of deaths to 48,828. The number of those who have recovered is constantly increasing, currently 2,147,103, and the number of active infected has increased to 4,280.

They also informed that 97 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in hospital, 2 of them are on ventilators.

According to the announcement, the epidemic is currently moderate in Hungary, which is also due to the high level of vaccination. The virus continues to pose the greatest threat to the unvaccinated, which is why they are still being asked to get vaccinated.

Taking the booster vaccination is recommended for everyone who received the previous vaccination more than four months ago, they wrote.

MTI