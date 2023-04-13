The pharmacists of the future were sought at the University of Debrecen

In the framework of a four-round competition, 16 high school students from Eastern Hungary compared their knowledge of chemistry, physics and biology at the second Natural Science Competition of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen, the main goal of which was to ensure the supply of pharmacists.

Ádám Haimhoffer, a teaching assistant at the Faculty of Pharmacy, one of the creators of the competition, told hirek.unideb.hu: 37 people – mainly from Eastern Hungary – sent in a short chemical, biological or physical experiment that they liked or found interesting to the first round of the competition. (maximum three minutes) video, in which an explanation of what was experienced during the experiment was also given. Most of the short films uploaded to YouTube were recorded in school labs, but there were also those who made the recordings at home, in the kitchen, or in the garden.

The jury received much better and more imaginative videos than in previous years. It was noticeable that many of this year’s contestants watched last year’s short films and learned from them, which is a great joy for the directors

– emphasized Ádám Haimhoffer.

Ágota Pető, the Faculty of Pharmacy teacher’s assistant, emphasized: the jury saw so many excellent videos that they sent 16 contestants to the final instead of the originally planned 15.

The four-round final was held in the Learning Center of the University of Debrecen, with competitors from Debrecen, Kisvárda, Tiszafüred, Miskolc and Tiszavasvári among others. While in the first round, the participants had to deal with 40 theoretical questions from the subjects of chemistry, biology, physics and pharmacy, in the second round they made an ointment. In the third round, they were faced with calculation tasks, while in the last round, they completed a 20-question test.

The purpose of the competition is to popularize natural sciences among receptive and talented high school students. Those who achieve good results can even get extra points for the admission procedure of the 2024/2025 academic year for the pharmaceutical studies at the University of Debrecen

– emphasized Ildikó Bácskay, deputy dean of education at the Faculty of Pharmacy, at the opening.

He added: seeing the favorable feedback, they decided to organize the competition in the following years as well.

In the end, Ákos Ferenczi, a student at Váci Mihály High School in Tiszavasvár, won first place in the Science Competition of the DE Faculty of Pharmacy. Eszter Bodnár, a student of György Bessenyei High School and College in Kisvárda, finished in second place. The jury ranked Vanda Koda, a student of Báthory István Catholic Kindergarten, Primary School and High School in Nyírbátor, in third place. They received HUF 100,000, 50,000, and 30,000 HUF vouchers that could be redeemed for technical items.

Borbély Hanga, a student of the Lajos Lajos Kossuth Vocational High School and Primary School of the University of Debrecen, received the most likes on his video uploaded to YouTube, and he won a branded speaker for this.

Most students were delegated to the competition by the Chemical Engineering Center of the Vocational Training Center in Debrecen, the Árpád Tóth High School in Debrecen, and the Bessenyei György High School and College in Kisvárda, which the organizers recognized with a package of chemicals worth HUF 50,000.

unideb.hu