Coronavirus – 37 Deaths, 2,400 New Infections

Altogether 37 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 2,400 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,403,956 people have received a first jab, while 6,189,220 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,851,024 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 272,286 a fourth shot. The number of active infections stands at 96,962, while hospitals are treating 1,688 Covid-19 patients, 50 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,868,007 have been registered with the virus, while 45,721 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,725,324 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay