New Strict Measures: Curfew From 8 PM to 5 AM From 11th November

Hungary’s government is going to tighten measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. PM Viktor Orbán announced the new strict rules on Monday.

If granted special powers in a parliamentary vote on 10th November, the government will extend the curfew introduced earlier to be in force between 8 pm and 5 am, and they will also restrict the opening hours of shops and other services.

All gatherings will be prohibited and restaurants will be closed except for home deliveries. Company canteens will stay open. Shops and services such as hairdresser salons will have to close at 7pm, and hotels will only be allowed to receive business travellers but not tourists.

Universities and secondary schools above the eighth grade will return to digital education while facilities for children under the age of 14 will remain open.

No more than ten people will be allowed to gather at private events or family gatherings, and sports events will have to be held behind closed doors. People can do workout outdoors but amateur team sports are banned.

Hospital employees, school and kindergarten teachers and nursery employees will be tested for Covid-19 weekly.

hungarytoday.hu

pixabay