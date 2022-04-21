You can follow the Peace Concert in the square in front of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen

The bank account number of the peace concert on May 6 is already in use, from now on anyone can contribute to the charity initiative to help those in need fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict by Count István Tisza.

Three thousand spectators are waiting to go to the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen, which hosts the peace concert, while thousands of projectors set up in the square in front of it will also be able to follow the charity event in just two weeks, on Friday, May 6, from 6 p.m.

The aim of the organizers is to work together, with the strength of the community, to provide the greatest possible support to those in need due to the war.

“In connection with the campaign, the special bank account of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen has been set up, where donors can submit their donations now,” said György Kossa, chairman of the board of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen.

Account number (MKB Bank): 10300002-13266979-00034909

Owner: Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen

IBAN number: HU94 10300002-13266979-00034909

It will also be possible to help those in need fleeing the war on the spot, in the form of cash.

Proceeds will be donated to the Bridge for Transcarpathia Aid Program, but the range of beneficiaries has recently expanded with other charities, and institutions across borders and here.

– We have a number of other inquiries, so we have decided to help other organizations as well. We are in contact with several hospitals and health care institutions on both sides of the border, for example in recent weeks the foundation has donated medical equipment to Ukrainian hospitals. It is also important for organizations caring for refugees to be able to continue their charitable activities, the chairman of the board of trustees added.

In addition to the well-known and popular works of Bach, Händel, and Saint-Saëns at the peace concert, the gems of choral literature will be performed by such traditional Debrecen art groups as the Kodály Philharmonic, the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen and the Church Choir.