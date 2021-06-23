Gödöllő University to Undergo HuF 180-200 BN Enlargement

The University of Agriculture and Life Science in Gödöllő will benefit from an enlargement project starting next year and using a budget of 180-200 billion forints (EUR 509-566m), dean Csaba Gyuricza told business daily Világgazdaság.

Gyuricza highlighted the benefits of the university recently shifting to a foundation-based operation model, and insisted that its earlier autonomy would be maintained. “The primary guarantee for autonomy is that the university has a functional senate, it has the power to select its teachers and researchers, to prepare a development strategy and define research areas,” he insisted. “The university calls for change,” he said, and argued that agriculture was now heavily influenced by IT, and the sector “requires completely different labour than 30 years ago”. Concerning the upgrade, Gyuricza said that while the main buildings would be renewed, a new sports complex, laboratories, libraries, and student accommodation would be built. He added that the current number of students could be doubled and reach 10,000.

