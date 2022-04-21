A decision has been made in the case of Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a cameraman to death in a movie shoot last October. Now the verdict has been handed down in the case.

The death of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins was caused by a propellant weapon that somehow contained ammunition. An investigation revealed the production company did not follow firearm safety procedures during filming and did not care about the safety of employees. As a result, they were fined $ 139,793, or roughly $ 47.7 million, and the tragedy would not have occurred if the company had complied with gun safety rules, according to a Mirror article.

So, Alec Baldwin and the other producers of the film escaped so much of what happened to the young cameraman who died in tragic circumstances, whose family had previously sued Alec Baldwin.

On his social media site, meanwhile, Baldwin’s defenders expressed gratitude for New Mexico’s investigation into the matter. They also thanked Alec Baldwin for clarifying his name.

