An organization is looking for family-friendly hospital innovations

Again, the Three Princes Movement is looking for family-friendly hospital innovations; Entries can be voted on until May 10th.

In a statement sent to MTI, the organization wrote that several Hungarian hospitals applied for the Family-Friendly Hospital Innovations competition, which was announced jointly with the Hungarian Hospital Association, this year.

Applications include solutions such as family planning diagnostics, child health counseling and outpatient care, an online maternity preparation course, or just giving workers the opportunity to work from home.

The Nagyerdei Campus Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen can already be found on the website of the organization.

The best innovation will be selected based on the decision of the professional jury and the audience votes, and the awards will be presented at the national congress of the Hungarian Hospital Association on June 2.

You can vote on this page.

MTI