Road closures in Debrecen and Hajdú-Bihar county

On the main road 33, in Debrecen, on the Balmazújváros road, the roundabout at the shopping center will be renovated. At km 105, you will still have to drive through a road narrowing, the road informers said.

Construction of the junction on the M35 motorway, near Debrecen, towards the M3 motorway, between km 34 and 36, will begin shortly. Due to the preparatory work, the traffic is being reduced.

On Highway 42:

In the inner area of ​​Püspökladány, the manhole covers will be raised and the public lighting network will also be modernized. From the intersection of the main road 4 to the border of the settlement (to the 5th km), traffic restrictions slow down the motorists in several places.

On Main Road 48:

– An optical cable network will be built on Vámospércsi út in Debrecen. At the Pércsikert part of the settlement, between km 1 and km 4, road narrowing requires attention in both directions.

– Between Debrecen and Vámospércs, due to felling and trenching, traffic restrictions are expected on both sides during the day.

– Due to the construction works, half-track restrictions have to be expected locally between Vámospércs and the country border.

On the main road 471: In Debrecen, an optical cable network will be built on Sámsoni út. At Júliatelep, road constriction between km 1 and 3 requires attention in both directions.

debreceninap.hu