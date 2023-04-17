Another criminal action in the case of the bribery of border guards in Ártánd

In the investigation of the Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of accepting an official bribe committed as a business and in a criminal conspiracy and other crimes, the detention of five more border police officers and two civilians was ordered.

According to the basis of the well-founded suspicion, the border guards belonging to the Bihar Kresztes Border Police Branch regularly committed corruption crimes during their service by accepting bribes from passers-by and then distributing the collected cash among themselves after the service.

After the criminal action held on March 7, 2023, the prosecutor’s office is conducting new coordinated procedural actions at 9 locations today, the purpose of which is partly to obtain evidence, and partly to find and secure assets subject to confiscation.

At the request of the prosecutor’s office, the National Protection Service, the Asset Recovery Office of the National Investigation Bureau of the Emergency Police, the Emergency Police, the Anti-Terrorist Center, Hajdú-Bihar and the staff of the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Police Headquarters are participating in the coordinated action.

Early this morning, the investigative prosecutor’s office ordered the detention of 7 more perpetrators, and the proceedings are still ongoing.

The court ordered the criminal supervision of 2 of the persons interrogated as suspects in the earlier stage of the investigation and the arrest of another 16 officials, the latter coercive measure being extended by another 3 months by the Military Council of the Debrecen Court of Justice at the request of the prosecutor.

