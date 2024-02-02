Pécs High School Student Who Gave Birth to Her Son in a Dormitory Bathroom Has Been Arrested

The court arrested the 15-year-old girl who is suspected of killing her newborn child in Pécs. The tragedy happened a few days ago.

Tamás Kutas, the spokesperson of the Baranya County Prosecutor’s Office, told the press that the investigating judge in the case ordered the arrest of the suspect in a correctional institution for one month.

On Tuesday morning, the police received a report that a 15-year-old girl secretly gave birth to her child in a property in Pécs, and the baby died. As suspicions of murder arose, the girl was taken into custody and suspected of kidnapping. It is known that the teenager lives in a village near Pécs, and the baby she gave birth to died due to neglect.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the case in criminal proceedings.

