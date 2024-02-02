Young Sportsmen of Olasz Focisuli From Debrecen Traveling to Switzerland

Young soccer players of the Olasz Focisuli will travel to Switzerland.

The young people from Debrecen travel to Montreux, on the shores of Lake Geneva, for an international soccer tournament, where they can compete with young people from famous Swiss, Italian and French clubs.

They are already in a strong field in the group matches, they will meet Juventus, Basel, Xamax academies, and also the youngsters of FC Sion, Olympique Lion, Atalanta, Torino, Servette, Toulouse and FC Zürich. The young footballers of the Olasz Focisuli will fly to the venue of the tournament on Friday and then return to Debrecen on Monday.

The results of the tournament can be followed here.

