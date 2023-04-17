Vision for IT students at the 27th IT Professional Days at the University of Debrecen

At the 27th Informatics Professional Days, the students of the UD Faculty of Informatics were also able to hear presentations about software provided in the cloud, the development of SAP education and the role of data visualization in market research. They were able to meet the institution’s key corporate partners, take part in mock interviews and learn about career-building opportunities.

At the popular professional event of the UD Faculty of Informatics, a total of twenty-five IT companies and 14 prominent partner companies awaited the students, who were also able to learn about the latest technologies. The aim of the event is for companies cooperating with IK to introduce themselves to young people who can potentially be future employees.

According to Ailer Piroska, the vice chancellor responsible for technical innovation and training development of the University of Debrecen, the event connects the students, the university and the profession in an exemplary way.

All three essential actors of technical and IT higher education are present here at the same time, the students, the representatives of employers and companies, as well as the University of Debrecen, which forms a kind of bridge between them. The event is an excellent opportunity to learn something new, and the most important thing is that the students can talk to the companies about work and internship opportunities. There is no more effective way to cooperate than when you have the opportunity to work together with companies active in the profession. This is good for the university, the students and the companies as well, as the professional supply can also gain knowledge that is specifically needed in the labor market through the event

– said the vice-chancellor.

András Hajdu, dean of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen, emphasized that the faculty achieved unprecedented success in the admissions process, which proves the importance of the profession and the high quality of IK’s training.

More than two thousand six hundred Hungarian students applied to us this year, and the number of foreign applicants is expected to increase by twenty to thirty percent compared to last year. So many have never been admitted to the IK trainings, which means a very good opportunity from the point of view of the supply base of the companies. Our corporate relationships develop dynamically, and we consciously pay special attention to this, so data science, cyber security and artificial intelligence are the faculty’s new focus areas in addition to traditional IT specialties. From the point of view of the students’ future, awareness of the authenticity of information is fundamentally important, young people can literally watch the development of the profession and its impact on other fields from the front row. Therefore, it is important that they learn about and be able to use the latest technologies

– said the head of the faculty.

For companies, finding highly qualified replacements is the primary task in education, which is why they participate in the faculty’s professional event every year, which offers them excellent opportunities in terms of finding talent.

The goal is to have an adequate number of IT professionals available in the city. This event is an important stage of the vibrant professional public life, the international locations of many foreign companies are also present here, which shows that Debrecen is attractive, all industries are constantly developing, and a wide range of IT career opportunities are available. The faculty’s event broadens the students’ horizons, and the different technological offerings contribute to the professional development of young people

– emphasized Norbert Kujbus, managing director of TIS Hungary Kft.

At the IT Professional Days, a total of forty-two lectures were held in two sections and twenty-two company stands were set up in the faculty building. Several of the companies also prepared presentations, so those interested could get to know, for example, the Atlassian solutions available in the corporate environment and for personal use, the advantages of 5G technology, the technological future of 3D medical imaging, and the results of the development of SAP education in Hungary over the past decade.

Pictures from the spring 2023 IT professional days at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen:

IK’s prominent partners at the IT Professional Days:

Alverad, dataExpert, Data Sunrise, Delaware, Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions, Dynamic Solutions, Epam, DE GE HealthCare, IH Információs Hivatal, Lupus Consulting, Nemzetbiztonsági Szakszolgálat, NI Hungary, Nokia, TCS Tata Consultancy Services

unideb.hu