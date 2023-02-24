A Scottish themed celebration by the Faculty of Humanities

Colleagues and friends jointly celebrated István Rácz, professor at the Institute of English and American Studies of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, who was recently appointed professor emeritus.

At the friendly dinner, dean Róbert Keményfi on behalf of the faculty and director Balázs Venkovits on behalf of the institute greeted the celebrant, who was also treated to a book compiled by colleagues and students as a surprise.

István Rácz has been an employee of the Institute of English and American Studies for decades, he obtained his doctorate in 1984, and his main research areas are 19th-century English romantic poetry and post-1945 British lyric. He published articles on, among others, Philip Larkin and Ted Hughes, as well as Shelley’s reception in Hungary, Blake and the issues of poetry translation. In addition to his three monographs, he also edited two study volumes.

On November 26, 2022, he received the title of professor emeritus at the institution’s autumn doctorate and honorary doctorate inauguration ceremony, in which capacity he will remain the head of the English and North American literature and cultural studies program of the Doctoral School of Literature and Culture.

The Scottish-themed dinner in February was a real surprise for the celebrant, who knew he was coming to a Burns evening opening the semester – because on January 25th, the birthday of the 18th-century Scottish poet Robert Burns, who is “the Son of the Scots”, is celebrated worldwide. is also known as the national poet.

Many traditions are associated with Burns Night, including the consumption of haggis (sheep’s stomach stuffed with spiced offal and oats) and whiskey, as well as the joint celebration of poetry, so it is no coincidence that the caterers prepared a number of Scottish and English food specialties for the good-spirited evening.

