A professor from Debrecen was honored for his work in organ donation

Béla Fülesdi, director of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, received this year’s award for service to organ transplant recipients. The award was given to the professor for his many years of professional and educational work in the field of donor reporting and donor care, among other things, by the Association of Hungarian Organ Transplants.

In recent years, Professor Béla Fülesdi has received several awards for her outstanding activities supporting organ donation. The director of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic says that the most recent recognition, the Award for Service to Organ Transplants, stands out because it was awarded to him by the people involved, the transplant patients.

This award is important to me because I received it from the patients whose lives were saved by a successful organ transplant. It was a fantastic and touching experience at the handover to see the hundreds of people who live a full life with the new organ

– Professor Béla Fülesdi told.

The clinic director added: the prize is primarily due to the fact that he and his colleagues developed and launched the educational program more than 20 years ago, in which all intensive care physicians in the region receive training on the most important information related to the diagnosis of brain death and transplantation, including, how to prepare the organs of a brain-dead patient for transplantation. An important part of the training is the acquisition of empathic communication with family members, in which a psychologist helps the participants in the training.

When the family loses a relative, it is very difficult for us to talk about the fact that we want to donate the deceased’s organs to patients in need. At this time, many questions arise in the family members, which we must be able to answer. We try to communicate in intimate conditions and to reinforce the fact that their relative can help 5-6 people with the donation

– emphasized the clinic director.

Professor Béla Fülesdi emphasized that the institutions of the region are the most active in organ donation in Hungary thanks to the regular organization of the course. In the past year, 16 donors were reported from the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. It is primarily possible to transplant kidneys, liver, pancreas, heart and lungs from a deceased donor.

In Hungary, after the diagnosis of brain death, organ removal can take place if the deceased did not make a statement against this during his lifetime.

(unideb.hu)