A couple from Hajdú-Bihar county buried and then poured concrete over the body of their Polish guest

Relatives reported the disappearance of their relative from Poland to the Hungarian police at the beginning of October 2023. Their last information was that the 43-year-old man went to Hungary to visit his acquaintances in Hajdúszoboszló.

The local police immediately started searching for the missing person and found out for the first time who the foreigner had come to. It soon became apparent that a couple was hosting him.

The 31-year-old woman and her friend, a 41-year-old man, were questioned by detectives at the police station. After the accounting, both of them broke down and admitted that they had something to do with the Polish citizen’s disappearance.

The Hungarian man became friends with the later victim years ago during a previous job abroad. They have not been in touch since then, but this summer they discussed that the Polish man would come to visit them in Hungary. The couple went to pick him up at the airport, and then organized various programs.

A bacon roast was held at the couple’s house on the evening of September 30, 2023, they talked and drank alcohol. However, the two men got into an argument, they started to fight, which led to the death of the Polish citizen.

After that, the couple decided to dispose of the body. Nearly 10 hours after the fight, the man dug a 2-meter-long hole in the garden, put the body in it, and meanwhile burned their friend’s personal belongings and backpack in a barrel. Days later, the man poured 12 cm of concrete over the buried corpse.

They made a fact-finding, detailed confession. The criminal prosecutors of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters interrogated the party due to well-founded suspicion of murder, then took them into criminal custody and initiated their arrest.

(police.hu)