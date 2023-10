A car and a truck collided on the section of main road number 3321 between Hajdúszoboszló and Nagyhegyes on Wednesday.

The driver of the car was so badly injured that he died on the spot, the police reported. It was written on police.hu that they had closed the entire width of the road for the duration of the site investigation. The police were diverting traffic from both directions in the direction of Nádudvar.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay