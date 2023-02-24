Outdoor sport activities held by the University of Debrecen

Spring is approaching and, with it, various outdoor leisure activities will become more and more dominant. After a more inactive lifestyle in the winter, we need to prepare our bodies for sports with targeted physical therapy and coordination of the work of different muscles. These tasks can be performed with the help of specialists at the Sports Diagnostic, Lifestyle and Therapy Center (SET) of the University of Debrecen.

One of the most important properties of the human body in harmony, which is also characteristic of the locomotor system – believe Zsuzsanna Némethné Gyurcsik, assistant professor of the Department of Sports Medicine at the University of Debrecen, Faculty of General Medicine, and the leading physiotherapist of the SET Center.

Everyday tasks, a hectic lifestyle and the accompanying stress, as well as long-term sitting, even from work, or one-sided loading result in an imbalance in the muscles. The initial symptom of discomfort caused by imbalance can be replaced by periodic and then constant pain in the spine or regionally in the joints

– says the specialist.

Zsuzsanna Némethné Gyurcsik adds: injuries and unwanted joint or muscle pain can be prevented thanks to targeted physiotherapy.

Movement system harmony is determined by the coordinated action of deep and superficial muscles, which can be established and automated in different body positions and on stable/unstable surfaces, as well as during gymnastics with equipment. Functional exercises help create cooperation between muscles, reduce existing pain, and prevent it. In contrast to other training programs, the goal is not only to move individual body parts but also coordinated the activity of the entire body – trunk and limbs

– detailed the leading physiotherapist of SET.

According to the specialist, it is important to learn and consciously activate the different muscle groups during the movement combinations of everyday and sports movements, so that the movements are performed with economical muscle activity and injury-free. Functional exercises also include improving flexibility, mobility, muscle strength, endurance, balance and coordination. Exercise with your own body weight, movement on an unstable surface, activates the deep muscles.

Functional movement is effective at all ages. In the case of children, it automates the activity of the muscles that ensure correct posture and provides a good basis for the static and dynamic stability of sports movements. In adulthood, it corrects existing muscle imbalances and helps rebuild correct movement patterns, thereby reducing the load on the elements of the locomotor system. In older age, exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle reduces age-related limitations and improves and maintains good balance and coordination skills.

At the Sports Diagnostic, Lifestyle and Therapy Center of the University of Debrecen, specialists work with physical exercise groups of 5-10 people. More information and applications are on the SET website.

unideb.hu