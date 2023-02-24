New career foundation course at the Faculty of Economics

How to be Successful in Business – business like a pro is a new, English-language business career foundation course launched in cooperation with the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen, the Debrecen BSC Round Table and MÜZLI. The subject is not only successful in its name, as the maximum number of 180 students applied for the first semester.

The Faculty of Economics has extensive corporate relationship capital, as cooperation with companies is beneficial for everyone – emphasized the deputy dean of the Faculty of Economics at the press conference announcing the new course starting at the faculty on Thursday. Mónika Rákos explained: thanks to the connections, the faculty can assess the demands made in connection with the training from a reliable source. Students can gain their first professional practical experience at cool, often multinational companies. After their graduation, there is a good chance that they will be able to find a job at their previous professional practice place or dual training place, which also benefits the cooperating partners since the majority of the most talented students will work for them.

In order to strengthen marketable knowledge, the University of Debrecen established the Engineering and Business Development Innovation Institute (MÜZLI) in 2018 with the cooperation of its industrial partners.

MÜZLI’s courses are held by the master teachers and the leading leaders of domestic and international business and economic life. In this way, students can gain knowledge from instructors and senior professionals with serious practical experience, which they can connect to the theoretical knowledge acquired at the university

– emphasized Patrícia Becsky-Nagy, secretary of MÜZLI.

The course, which can be chosen from the spring semester of the 2022/2023 academic year, is closely related to this, during which experts from the Debrecen BSC Round Table provide the students with up-to-date information through real-life examples. Debrecen BSC Round Table 10 represents local companies in the business services sector: 4IG, BT (British Telecommunications), Cosmo Consult, Diehl Aviation, DT-ITS (Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions), EPAM, Flowserve, NI, transcosmos, UCC.

This is a unique collaboration here in Debrecen. Our goal is for the companies present in the city to jointly increase the awareness and recognition of the business service centers in the region. The University of Debrecen is one of the prominent arenas for this. We have been in close contact with the institution for many years and have started several courses. In this way, we can get closer to the students, we can provide them with up-to-date, practical knowledge, which will help them succeed in the labor market

– informed Anett Polocz, managing director of Cosmo Consult.

The new How to be Successful in Business – business like a pro-business course in English is already the seventh in a series of training realized in cooperation between the Debrecen BSC Round Table and the university.

The subjects of the course emphasize effective communication and IT skills, systems thinking, the VUCA model also used in the sector, customer management, self-, and project management, the key competencies of effective collaboration, as well as lifelong learning, which today is modern and dynamically changing the workplace, requires and which will help graduates integrate more quickly in the service sector

– detailed Szilveszter Megyesi, the business director of 4IG.

The optional course starts in March and is in English, thus helping the students acquire competitive knowledge in the main language used in the sector. Its expected success is indicated by the fact that the announced number of 120 people had to be expanded to 180 due to the considerable interest.

unideb.hu