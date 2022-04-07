Open exhibition entitled “Fine Arts as Therapy” at the Department of Psychology of the Faculty of Humanities

An exhibition of the works of the patients of the Day Care Hospital of the Department of Adult Psychiatry of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, Gyula Kenézy, opened on Wednesday at the Department of Psychology of the Faculty of Humanities. Works made of natural raw materials for therapeutic purposes can be seen in the library of the department for a month.

Due to the pandemic situation, after a year of skipping, they were able to present themselves again with their creations – ceramics, wicker baskets, patchwork and embroidered bags, pillows, lavender bags, woven fabrics, and straw-painted paintings.

An exhibition and an art show always connect, connecting the creator and the recipient through the work. The barrier that separates the encounter between healthy people in society is usually not just physical.

– said Judit Molnárné Kovács in her greeting.

“In psychological training, we strive to strengthen the attitudes of students to be inclusive, accepting, helpful, and respectful of others, which makes them suitable for cultivating the helping profession,”

– said the director of the department.

In addition to the lecturers, clinical specialists, and students, the creators themselves appeared in the lecture hall of the Institute of Psychology.

Under the field of civilization, the impulses and emotions that take place in the depths of the soul are expressed in the works now on display, which do not closely follow the forms and traditions developed in the art genres,

– emphasized Róbert Keményfi, Dean of Faculty of Humanities.

They have been drawn to art therapy for decades, with the help of which they try to help control and organize their internal and spiritual processes, on the other hand, the therapy can also be used to communicate emotions and urges that cannot be expressed in words,

– said the dean.

In connection with the opening of the exhibition, Éva Szatmári, Chief Physician of the Adult Psychiatric Department of the Department of Adult Psychiatry at the UD Clinical Center Gyula Kenézy, gave a lecture entitled “Therapeutic Value of the Work”.

hirek.unideb.hu