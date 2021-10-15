János Tamás was awarded for his outstanding international and domestic water science and professional work

The professor of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen, the director of the Education- Institute of Water and Environmental Management, received the Pro Aqua Commemorative Medal from President Lajos Slavik at the annual general meeting of the Hungarian Hydrological Society.

János Tamás has been a member of the Hungarian Hydrological Society for more than two decades. His research interests are related to many areas of territorial water management, including integrated territorial river basin management and urban water management.

His outstanding research topics are precision irrigation, soil protection, applied GIS, and remote sensing. In his person, he played a key role in the creation and development of the university’s internationally outstanding water management research infrastructure of excellence.

hirek.unideb.hu