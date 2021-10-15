The University of Debrecen has concluded a strategic agreement for forest development

The University of Debrecen and Nyírerdő Zrt. Signed a strategic agreement for the development of Hungarian forest, game and landscape management.

– Nyírerdő Zrt. Has professional and practical experience in the field of nature and biodiversity protection, enrichment, and wildlife and forest management, which is decisive in the training of the students of the University of Debrecen. Among the natural resources of the region, forest areas play a key role, therefore there is a need for continuous development of specialist training, said László Stündl, Dean of the UD Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, at hirek.unideb.hu in connection with the solemn signing on 9 October.

The forestry company and the University of Debrecen have been operating a forestry and game management department for more than 15 years. The agreement promotes the creation of new scientific results, research and development, and the introduction of the results in university education, as well as their practical application.

The aim of the partnership is to cooperate in R & D & I, education and consultancy tasks, using the knowledge base of the UD for the sustainable development of forest, wildlife and landscape management, and to improve its social recognition and acceptance. The agreement contributes to the quality development of game management, and to the popularity of hunting tourism in Hungary, especially in the field of forest, game and landscape management, as well as tourism.

– explained László Stündl.

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen is currently studying 63 students as a Wildlife Management Engineer.

