There will be a Church Fair on Leány Street again on Saturday

There are only two occasions left from this year’s series of Church Fairs. On the morning of October 16, in addition to the products of local producers and artisans, the organizers will also prepare locally baked bacon and meat for those interested.

On Saturday morning, in the inner courtyard of Leány utca 2, we can buy artisanal syrups, jams, cheeses, chili, eggs and honey again thanks to local producers, but as a novelty, goat’s milk will also be available at this Church Fair this year. The organizers are also making an innovation each month: locally baked bacon and meat will also be available at the fair on October 16, courtesy of Andi-Mangi.

In addition, in order to serve the needs of customers, credit card payment is available at more and more producers, so eggs, pasta, mushrooms, cheese, chili and honey can already be purchased thanks to the outsourced terminals.

The series of Church Fairs will end on the third Saturday in November.

Reformed Great Church of Debrecen